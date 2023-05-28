Truefg LLC Has $33.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truefg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 15.9% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 91,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.82. 820,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,635. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

