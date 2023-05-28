TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0768

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $5.51 billion and approximately $157.19 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009482 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003336 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003170 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001353 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About TRON
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,269,350,262 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
