Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Price Target Cut to GBX 76

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 76 ($0.95) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.75) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.62. The company has a market cap of £253.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 56.30 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.23).

Tritax EuroBox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

