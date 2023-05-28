Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Up 62.8% in May

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the April 30th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF remained flat at $25.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

