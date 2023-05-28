TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 187.0% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TPCO Price Performance
Shares of GRAMF stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,986. TPCO has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.
About TPCO
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPCO (GRAMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.