TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 187.0% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TPCO Price Performance

Shares of GRAMF stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,986. TPCO has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

