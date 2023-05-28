Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in May

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TORXF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. 10,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TORXF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.