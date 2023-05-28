Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TBLMY remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. Tiger Brands has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.