thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TKAMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,910. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 2.04%.

About thyssenkrupp

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

