Threshold Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.03 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $258.45 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00025922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017531 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,199.00 or 0.99994136 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002367 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,041,039.317139 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02592181 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,992,177.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

