Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

