Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $148.22 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

