Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.70.

VMware Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.