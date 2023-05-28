Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 165.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

