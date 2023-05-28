Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 861.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

