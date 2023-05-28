THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

THK Stock Down 0.5 %

THKLY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 10,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. THK has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Get THK alerts:

About THK

(Get Rating)

See Also

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.