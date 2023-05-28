THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
THK Stock Down 0.5 %
THKLY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 10,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. THK has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.98.
