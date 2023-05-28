ThetaDrop Tops 1-Day Volume of $93,978.35 (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and $93,978.35 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

