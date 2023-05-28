The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Up 137.5% in May

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.63) to GBX 2,134 ($26.54) in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,850 ($23.01) to GBX 2,040 ($25.37) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.65) to GBX 1,760 ($21.89) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.20.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The Weir Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

