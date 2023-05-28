The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($9.95) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGE. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.64) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.38) to GBX 970 ($12.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of The Sage Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 818.33 ($10.18).

SGE stock opened at GBX 857.40 ($10.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3,297.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 798.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 779.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 869.40 ($10.81).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 6.55 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,923.08%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

