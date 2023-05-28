The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Cut by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $292.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $294.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

