The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.83. 4,626,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

