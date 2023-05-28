The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,481 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.26. 12,570,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,090,286. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.