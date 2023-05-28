The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 134.7% from the April 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Up 0.9 %

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 8,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,953. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35.

