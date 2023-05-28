Terran Coin (TRR) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $7,016.06 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

