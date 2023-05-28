TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0143 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $140.46 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00054224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,456,373 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,817,118 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

