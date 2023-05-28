TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0143 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $140.22 million and $2.32 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00053217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000957 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,449,557 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,803,525 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

