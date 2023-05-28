Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,031 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,203,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 2.68% of Life Time Group worth $62,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 656,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,618. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $21.39.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $510.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.08 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

