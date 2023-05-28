Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $35.40 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,788 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PDD were worth $35,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 396.7% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,492 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded up $11.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.42. 26,329,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.89.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.