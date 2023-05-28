Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of COST traded up $20.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,302,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,850. The company has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $443.20 and a one year high of $564.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

