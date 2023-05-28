Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,172 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $102,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,232,270,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,900. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.73 and its 200 day moving average is $361.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

