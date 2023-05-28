TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Update

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,410,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 26,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in TC Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TC Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,574,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,733,000 after purchasing an additional 372,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 927,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,586. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

