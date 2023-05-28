Tamarack Advisers LP Takes $3.21 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. InMode comprises about 1.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of InMode at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 9,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in InMode by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Down 0.2 %

INMD stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About InMode

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.