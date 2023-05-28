Tamarack Advisers LP Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Phreesia makes up about 4.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.54% of Phreesia worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $495,766.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PHR opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

