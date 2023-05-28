Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in May

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 1,069,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Talon Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLOFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,217. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

