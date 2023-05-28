Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.03-$3.28 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.46.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after buying an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,781,000 after buying an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

