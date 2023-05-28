Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $138.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

