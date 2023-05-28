Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
