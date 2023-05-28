Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sysmex Price Performance

SSMXY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.29. 19,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,630. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

