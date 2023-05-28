Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in May

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,900 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 488,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 695.4 days.
Symrise Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SYIEF traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $110.80. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00. Symrise has a 12 month low of $91.57 and a 12 month high of $121.21.
About Symrise
