Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SZKMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $130.98. 5,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.06. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.37.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

