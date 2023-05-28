SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Volume Hits $11.48 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $198.45 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,900,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,393,940 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

