Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) Insider Buys £26,309.64 in Stock

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Glenn bought 1,315,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £26,309.64 ($32,723.43).
Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance
Shares of SUN stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The company has a market capitalization of £20.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. Surgical Innovations Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.35 ($0.03).
About Surgical Innovations Group
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.