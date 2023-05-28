Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) Insider Buys £26,309.64 in Stock

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Glenn bought 1,315,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £26,309.64 ($32,723.43).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The company has a market capitalization of £20.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. Surgical Innovations Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

