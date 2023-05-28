SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

SSY opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.16. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) by 287.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

