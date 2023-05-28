Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sumitomo Realty & Development from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

