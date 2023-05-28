Sui Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Sui token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00003811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $552.60 million and $116.33 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation.

