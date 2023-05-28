Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 19,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,272. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Subaru in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Subaru in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Subaru by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Further Reading

