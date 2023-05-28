Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $272.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.