StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

Get Organovo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Organovo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.