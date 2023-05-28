StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

