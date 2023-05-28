Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the April 30th total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Stelco Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. Stelco has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

