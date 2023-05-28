SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,636,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPYR Stock Performance

Shares of SPYR remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 527,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,233. SPYR has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

SPYR Company Profile

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

